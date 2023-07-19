Microsoft to Offer Some Cybersecurity Tools Free After Suspected China Hack
Summary
- Company says it will make security logs available to customers with lower-cost cloud services
Microsoft said it plans to offer free some tools that can spot cyberattacks following last week’s disclosure of a major security breach linked to Chinese hackers that was undetectable for some customers.
