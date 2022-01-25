Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Microsoft’s $22 billion Army goggles still aren’t combat-ready

Microsoft’s $22 billion Army goggles still aren’t combat-ready

Microsoft Corp.’s new multifunction goggle system for the U.S. Army.
2 min read . 10:25 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The project with the Army has been opposed by some Microsoft employees who have protested the use of the technology for combat

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Microsoft Corp.’s new multifunction goggle system for the U.S. Army shows promise, but the $22 billion program isn’t yet ready for combat deployment, according to the Pentagon’s test office.

Microsoft Corp.’s new multifunction goggle system for the U.S. Army shows promise, but the $22 billion program isn’t yet ready for combat deployment, according to the Pentagon’s test office.

Despite progress since the contract was awarded in 2018, the system “has not yet demonstrated the capability to serve as a fighting goggle," according to a non-public assessment by the Pentagon’s director of operational testing that was sent to the Army for review. 

Despite progress since the contract was awarded in 2018, the system “has not yet demonstrated the capability to serve as a fighting goggle," according to a non-public assessment by the Pentagon’s director of operational testing that was sent to the Army for review. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The report on the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, will be made public in the office’s upcoming annual report. 

The program by the Redmond, Washington-based company aims to develop a “heads-up display" for U.S. ground forces, similar to those for fighter pilots. The system -- a customized version of Microsoft’s HoloLens goggles -- would let commanders project information onto a visor in front of a soldier’s face and would include other features such as night vision.

Improved versions of goggle prototypes fielded for initial soldier evaluations “demonstrated growth capabilities" and “improved comfort and field of view," according to the assessment. 

The Army announced in October a delay in fielding the program to allow more time to prepare for the intense combat testing needed for full-rate production. The test, previously scheduled for last September, is now tentatively scheduled for May. 

“The Army should develop an adequate test and evaluation strategy that quantifies improvements" to known deficiencies before the testing, according to the latest assessment. 

Microsoft said it’s continuing to make improvements to the technology. 

“Our close collaboration with the Army has enabled us to quickly build and iterate on IVAS to develop a transformational platform that will deliver enhanced soldier safety and effectiveness," David Marra, Microsoft’s program director, said in a statement.  “We continue to test and refine IVAS through soldier engagements, ensuring this state-of-the-art mixed-reality platform is effective, reliable, and exceeds the Army’s objectives."

The project with the Army has been opposed by some Microsoft employees who have protested the use of the technology for combat.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!