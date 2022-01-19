Microsoft’s Activision deal may bring ‘Metaverse’ to enterprise tech

“Microsoft has obviously been a leader in business-to-business technology in general, and also pioneers in virtual reality and augmented reality," said Jeremy Bailenson, co-founder of VR-based training platform Strivr and founding director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab. “Now, they instantly have access to one of the most elaborate and long-running metaverses of all time with World of Warcraft," he said, referring to the online role-playing game that helped popularize the purchase of virtual goods.