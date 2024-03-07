Microsoft Engineer Warns Copilot Tool Generates Harmful AI Images, Needs Better Safeguards
SummaryIn letters to Microsoft and the FTC, Shane Jones urged government to work with tech companies to make AI safer.
An artificial intelligence engineer at Microsoft said the company’s AI image tool generated violent and sexual images that could pose a danger to society.
