Microsoft’s Court Win Puts U.K. Regulator in Challenging Spot Over Activision De
Summary
- Britain’s antitrust watchdog is the only major regulator preventing the deal from closing, says it is ready to consider a new proposal
LONDON–The U.K.’s competition regulator said Wednesday that it would need to conduct a fresh investigation into any changes made to Microsoft’s $75 billion Activision acquisition aimed at winning approval for the deal.
