Microsoft's Edge could soon include integrated crypto wallet, suggests report

Microsoft is said to be in the process of developing a Crypto Wallet feature for its Edge browser. This new feature is expected to enable users to securely store, send, and receive cryptocurrency funds directly within the browser. Additionally, users will be able to store non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the wallet. With this upcoming feature, Microsoft Edge aims to become a comprehensive platform for all things related to cryptocurrency and blockchain-based assets.

'Windows Central' reports that the recently discovered crypto wallet feature, first noticed by a Twitter user, is still being developed and appears to be undergoing internal testing within Microsoft.

Integrated directly into Edge's existing payment card storage feature, the Crypto Wallet is designed to be non-custodial.

As per the report, the crypto wallet is secured by a password and also includes a trusted recovery method to help users regain access in the event they lose their password.

Once users sign up for the crypto wallet feature, they will have access to all of their assets, including cryptocurrency funds, price trends, and the ability to send or receive crypto using familiar addresses and names.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said recently that it will raise prices as much as 20 percent for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook.

The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the change.

The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of $53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall $168 billion in sales.

The increases will affect commercial customers and are the first since Microsoft rolled out the service a decade ago. Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, said the company has added two dozen apps to the suite since it launched.

"This updated pricing reflects the increased value we have delivered to our customers over the past 10 years," Spataro said in the post.

At the low end, basic business plans will rise 20 percent from $5 per user to $6, while the highest-end versions of the suite will have a smaller rise of 12.5 percent from $32 to $36 per user.