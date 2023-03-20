Microsoft's Edge could soon include integrated crypto wallet, suggests report

Microsoft is said to be in the process of developing a Crypto Wallet feature for its Edge browser. This new feature is expected to enable users to securely store, send, and receive cryptocurrency funds directly within the browser. Additionally, users will be able to store non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the wallet. With this upcoming feature, Microsoft Edge aims to become a comprehensive platform for all things related to cryptocurrency and blockchain-based assets.

