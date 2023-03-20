Microsoft's Edge could soon include integrated crypto wallet, suggests report

Microsoft is said to be in the process of developing a Crypto Wallet feature for its Edge browser. This new feature is expected to enable users to securely store, send, and receive cryptocurrency funds directly within the browser. Additionally, users will be able to store non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the wallet. With this upcoming feature, Microsoft Edge aims to become a comprehensive platform for all things related to cryptocurrency and blockchain-based assets.
'Windows Central' reports that the recently discovered crypto wallet feature, first noticed by a Twitter user, is still being developed and appears to be undergoing internal testing within Microsoft.
Integrated directly into Edge's existing payment card storage feature, the Crypto Wallet is designed to be non-custodial.
As per the report, the crypto wallet is secured by a password and also includes a trusted recovery method to help users regain access in the event they lose their password.
Once users sign up for the crypto wallet feature, they will have access to all of their assets, including cryptocurrency funds, price trends, and the ability to send or receive crypto using familiar addresses and names.
Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said recently that it will raise prices as much as 20 percent for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook.
The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the change.
The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of $53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall $168 billion in sales.