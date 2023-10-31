Microsoft’s Hotly Anticipated Generative AI Work Assistant Set to Debut

Starting Wednesday, businesses gain access to Microsoft’s enterprise Copilot, one of the highest-profile AI tools to hit the market. CIOs say they are brushing up on employee training and building business cases to ensure executive buy-in on the tool.

Copilot leverages generative AI across the Microsoft 365 suite by doing most things you might ask a business assistant to do, like summarizing video calls, writing draft responses to emails, and transforming Word documents into PowerPoint presentations, said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work and Business Applications at Microsoft.

"There's an air of excitement and pent up demand," said Chad Simpson, CIO of Florida-based home furnishings retailer CITY Furniture. He added that he believes one of the biggest benefits will come with reducing time on emails. "We feel like streamlining and summarizing email communication is going to be huge."

Copilot marks the latest milestone in Microsoft’s push to dominate enterprise adoption of generative AI. The company, which has invested billions into ChatGPT maker OpenAI, last week reported that its revenue grew 13% to $56.5 billion for the quarter through September. “We are using this AI inflection point to redefine our role," said Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, after the results, adding that 40% of the Fortune 100 are already using Copilot in an early access program.

After several months of that program, the company Wednesday will make the license available to all of its eligible enterprise customers. It will cost $30 per user license a month and the minimum number of license purchases will start at 300, the company said.

While Copilot is unique in the market currently, rivals Google and Amazon are both leaning hard into AI investments.

In preparation, CIOs say they are stepping up training and identifying metrics to gauge Copilot’s impact on productivity.

Simpson of CITY Furniture said that before rolling out the tool it is critical to put an AI acceptable use policy in place as well as train employees on the tech itself and that policy—two areas he has been working on over the past month.

"If we can just get them to a certain baseline of understanding, people are going to do things and innovate in ways that we didn't think of and deliver that back to us," Simpson said, "There's going to be ROI there that we're not even thinking of."

The $30 price tag can seem steep considering the existing license for the most premium level of the Microsoft office suite is already $50, meaning the Copilot adds on a 60% price increase, said Stefan Slowinski, global head of software research at BNP Paribas Exane.

Jeff Sippel, EVP and CIO of Northwestern Mutual said that making a $9,000 investment for 300 licenses isn’t a terribly big investment for a large enterprise. Building something similar in house could cost hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars, he said.

Sippel said he sees Copilot representing a paradigm shift for how people work—making workers better, faster, more knowledgeable and even eliminating some tasks completely. Workers could end up making less PowerPoints, for example.

But he added that tracking the bottom line value Copilot delivers could be tougher than tracking the more straightforward productivity gains on AI code generation tools. “It’s going to be a lot harder to determine whether it’s providing benefit, and I think some of it’s going to be: we’re going to have to do surveys, anecdotal evidence, things like that."

Brian Klochkoff, executive vice president of Innovation & Emerging Technologies at marketing and advertising agency network Dentsu, said the company moved forward with 300 licenses as part of Microsoft’s early access program. He said he is now working on gathering both quantitative and qualitative metrics to build a business case for the financial decision makers to take next steps with deployment. That work includes surveys that ask questions like: “how much time a day does Copilot save you?" User responses say it saves about 15-30 minutes a day, or about 5-10 hours a month, he said.

A recent Forrester report shows that the higher an employee's salary, the fewer hours Copilot needs to save them in order for the tool to break even. In other words, if an employee makes $15 an hour, Copilot would need to save them two hours a month to pay for itself. Forrester forecasts that nearly 6.9 million U.S. knowledge workers will adopt Microsoft 365 Copilot by the end of 2024.

For Klochkoff, building out a business case also includes tracking how long users spend in meetings, on email, and in chats as a way to measure collaboration levels. Early results show that Copilot users are spending more of their time in those areas, which could mean they are spending more time collaborating and less time building out Excel files or searching for information, he said.

Spataro said Microsoft is also organizing some of its own experiments to help businesses envision ROI, including one that gives two groups of people the same set of tasks, with one group using Copilot to complete them.

Small and medium sized businesses, who are similarly keen for Copilot, still have some time to wait, Microsoft said.

Chris Scandlen, CIO at human resources credentialing company HRCI, said he was planning to invest in a single license just for himself to start testing out the tool before he found out about the 300 license purchase minimum—more than the amount of people working at HRCI currently.

Microsoft doesn’t have an official date for when it will lower that minimum and said it is instead focused on ensuring quality for its existing cohort of customers. It won’t even heavily advertise the tool, taking an “if you build it, they will come," approach, according to Microsoft’s Spataro.

He added, "Nobody marketed the internet."

