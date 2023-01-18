Microsoft’s Satya Nadella says tech needs efficiency as job cuts loom

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella says tech needs efficiency as job cuts loom1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella said the technology industry must learn to be efficient as demand slows
As the jobs cut fears loom large over Microsoft as it announces 10,000 layoffs by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella, said on Wednesday that the sector must learn to be efficient as the demand slows down. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Satya Nadella said the world is going to go through a phase where there is normalisation in the demand.