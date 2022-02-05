Microsoft’s videogame boss and the long battle to reinvent the company

Using the cloud to play games is a tricky technical feat. Compared with streaming TV shows and movies, gaming requires vastly faster connectivity speeds to work smoothly. The game’s response to a player pressing a button needs to feel instantaneous for the player—and to any remote opponents playing along. Any lag is a matter of life or death for their virtual character as well as the popularity of a streaming game. Early efforts to make complicated games like Halo work entirely on the cloud failed because the infrastructure and internet speeds were still too slow. But in recent years it has become possible.