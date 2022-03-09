Military turns to AR/VR for combat and training pilots

Others too are experimenting with AR and VR for defence. Krupalu Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Mumbai-based Parallax Labs, said several defence agencies have been doing proof of concepts and demos. Some of these products are now being deployed, even though the scale of implementation is still very small. Training to fly a plane and effectively using weapons are among potential growth areas where these AR/VR startups are seeing traction. For instance, Parallax has developed a VR-based personal flight simulator that offers a more cost-effective alternative to traditional flight simulators. Parallax deployed a VR simulator at a naval aviation unit in Goa in October 2021 and is in talks to deploy another at the combat army aviation training school in Nashik. Parallax is currently using its VR solution for training on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s ALH Mk-III helicopters.