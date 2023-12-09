Mint AI Summit: Why AI is filling in for mental health professionals
Given the dearth of mental health experts, several individuals are resorting to conversing instead with chatbots. While that may offer some help, there remains an urgent need for greater AI support in addressing mental health requirements
NEW DELHI : The role of artificial intelligence in catering to mental health needs has significantly increased, allowing for technology to somewhat address the paucity of trained professionals, especially in India.
