Technology
Mint explainer: AI's role in powering space missions like Chandrayaan-3
Summary
- Even Chandrayaan-2 had planned to use the AI-powered ‘Pragyan’—a homegrown solar-powered robotic vehicle that would manoeuvre the lunar surface on six wheels
NEW DELHI : Indians were over the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday. Since Chandrayaan-2 failed about four years ago, scientists are hopeful that this third lunar mission's lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan will descend softly and safely on the Moon on 23 August. If the mission succeeds, India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat after the US, Russia (when it was part of the erstwhile Soviet Union), and China.
