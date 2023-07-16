Mint explainer: AI's role in powering space missions like Chandrayaan-3

Even though the mission failed, Vikram and Pragyan are expected to deliver the goods this time around. Vikram’s AI algorithm will use data from the lander’s sensors to calculate the best landing spot and control the lander’s descent on the lunar surface by considering factors such as the moon's surface, the lander's weight, and the quantity of fuel that is left. Pragyan’s AI algorithm will use data from the sensors to plan the rover’s route, identify obstacles and avoid them. AI will be used to analyze the large dataset of images and other data collected by previous lunar missions.