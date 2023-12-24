Technology
Mint Explainer: How Meta’s Threads could boost the rise of a new social internet
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 24 Dec 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Summary
- The decision of Meta’s Threads to join Fediverse–a network of social media platforms including Mastodon, Pleroma, Pixelfed, GNU Social and PeerTube–has underscored the need for a decentralised social internet that enables users of different platforms to interact with each other
Even as the world is hailing the transformative power of generative AI, or GenAI, for its ability to instantly create new articles, images, presentations, videos, and even write simple code with the help of ‘prompts’ in natural languages like English and Hindi, there’s a silent revolution gaining traction, one that may alter the way the world uses social media networking sites.
