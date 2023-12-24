Mint Explainer: How Meta’s Threads could boost the rise of a new social internet

Mastodon, on its part, does not broadcast private data like email or internet protocol (IP) addresses. Instead, Mastodon caches and reprocesses images and videos so that the originating server cannot get a user’s IP address, browser name, or time of access. Further, Mastodon does not include any functionality to display ads by default. This means that unless you use Threads, you will not see any ads from Threads. Also, since Mastodon is open-source, you can even host your own server and be entirely in charge.