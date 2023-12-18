Technology
Mint Explainer: The mercurial rise of India-focused LLMs
Leslie D'Monte 9 min read 18 Dec 2023, 11:24 AM IST
- Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s new company, Krutrim, is the latest to join the growing band of companies that are focusing on building India-specific large language models–the need of the hour but easier said than done, given high computing costs and paucity of good Indian datasets
Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for himself and his new company called Krutrim, a term that means ‘artificial’ in Sanskrit. Krutrim last week released a large generative AI foundational model trained on Indian languages, which it says it built from scratch. Aggarwal simultaneously unveiled cooling technologies that would power data centres, and shared plans to design homegrown silicon chips.
