A Microsoft outage and a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop in the US unfolded within hours, prompting questions about the resilience of digital and AI-led automated systems, besides risks of concentration of tech and AI among a few global companies. The disruptions highlight a growing concern: how vulnerable critical services have become to failures in an increasingly interconnected digital world. Mint explains
Mint Explainer | Why recent tech failures trigger concerns over digital resilience
SummaryA Microsoft outage and a FAA ground stop in the US unfolded within hours, prompting questions about the resilience of digital and AI-led automated systems. How vulnerable are critical services in an increasingly interconnected digital world?
A Microsoft outage and a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop in the US unfolded within hours, prompting questions about the resilience of digital and AI-led automated systems, besides risks of concentration of tech and AI among a few global companies. The disruptions highlight a growing concern: how vulnerable critical services have become to failures in an increasingly interconnected digital world. Mint explains
About the Author
Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.
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