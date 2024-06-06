Mint Explainer: Why tablets failed to do what they promised—kill basic laptops
Summary
- Amid falling tablet sales, Apple last month claimed that its latest tablet is just as good as its latest entry-level laptop. We’ve heard such claims before too, but it hasn’t exactly been success galore for tablets as a category.
Early in May, Apple, the world’s second most-valuable company, launched a new iPad Pro lineup of tablets. One of the most notable factors was its claim on the new tablet—with the latest processor, Apple said the tablet was as good as its entry-level laptops. This, though, was hardly a first—for years, brands have been claiming that tablets are almost ready to replace bulky, heavy budget laptops with their slim profile and equivalent productivity.