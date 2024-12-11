Can ‘right to repair’ make them successful?

India has been evaluating a framework for the right to affordable repair in electronics. With brands looking to tie users down, most gadgets have little to no self-repairability—and often need to be entirely replaced. India does not yet have a right to repair law, but its viability is being explored by the consumer affairs ministry. A greater degree of modularity, including self-repair kits, could thus be standardized if multiple nations manage to establish laws. Brands may push back, since this may hurt patents.