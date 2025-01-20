Technology
Mint Primer | Honey, I’m home: Is this the era of domestic robots?
Summary
- Most new robots showcased at CES 2025 bet on generative AI to improve interaction with humans. Soon, natural language processing algorithms will render voice commands and responses akin to human reactions.
This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas saw one beat stand out—robotics. Home robots were showcased mowing lawns, cleaning floors, organizing pools and even adjusting home lighting. Are home robots finally here for all of us? Mint explains:
