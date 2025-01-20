Are they any different from their ancestors?

Very much so. For starters, one of the biggest factors in this year’s showcase of robots at CES 2025 is the level of interactions that many of these bots can pull off. For instance, Mirokai features an animated face and looks nearly humanoid—and can be programmed to interact with you, or even be taught any task based on an ‘if-this-then-that’ logic. With generative AI models powering actions such as speech and interaction on robots, most of these robots are now better prepared to feature inside homes since they are no longer functional machines and appliances built for a specific task.