Mint Primer: Beam me up, Scotty... into the boardroom
Summary
- In development for at least five years, Google's Project Starline is a video conferencing system that uses a 3D light-field display to create a holographic, 3D image of people appearing on the screen
Google’s long-term experiment to create a science fiction-like 3D, holographic ultra-realistic display is now a real product. After many failures, is Silicon Valley’s quest to build screens that look like teleportation portals finally nearing promise?