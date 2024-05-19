Mint Primer: Beam me up, Scotty... into the boardroom

Why is it of any significance?

One of the biggest challenges to video conferencing systems is in the technology itself. While it is functional, companies have so far failed to take it beyond a 2D visual experience, thereby making interactions look basic. Google now hopes for companies to adopt its Starline video conferencing system in boardrooms to make collaboration across remote teams feel more realistic. This can help teams better collaborate on visual design through ultra-realistic 3D imaging. The company will roll it out with its own platform Meet, and is also working with Zoom for it. As of now though, don’t even think of smartphones.