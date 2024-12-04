How have Intel’s fortunes changed?

In 1988, Intel dominated the chip market led by its founder and CEO Andy Grove. Nvidia and AMD were minor players. The tables have turned. Today, Nvidia’s revenue exceeds that of Intel and its $3.3-trillion market cap, fuelled by its AI and data centre technologies, dwarfs the latter’s $103-billion market value. AMD’s revenue is half of Intel’s, but its market value is more than double Intel’s. Having missed opportunities such as investing in OpenAI seven years ago, Intel needs strong leadership to compete in the AI era.