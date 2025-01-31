Mint Primer | DeepSeek: A Chinese marvel or OpenAI copy?
Summary
- OpenAI suspects DeepSeek distilled its advanced models into a smaller, cheaper version without permission. Distillation implies that DeepSeek may have used OpenAI’s outputs as “teacher” data to train its own AI, reducing costs and development time.
DeepSeek has challenged big tech, proving AI can be efficient without costly graphics processing units (GPUs) or massive data centres. Now Microsoft is probing possible unauthorized access to OpenAI data by a group linked to DeepSeek. Are Chinese AI models just illegal copies?