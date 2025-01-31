Mint Primer | DeepSeek: A Chinese marvel or OpenAI copy?

Are there challenges to Chinese AI models?

There is deep-seated mistrust of Chinese products, services, companies and tech platforms in the US. Amodei argues DeepSeek has shown a natural step in cost cuts. But since a Chinese company led this advance, it caused a stir. Investor Gavin Baker noted that the $6 million cost excludes prior research, and such training is only possible if a lab has invested hundreds of millions and has access to large computing clusters. Microsoft is probing possible unauthorized access to OpenAI data by a group linked to DeepSeek. Ironically, OpenAI itself is facing copyright violation suits in the US and India too.