Technology
Mint Primer | Fact and fiction: (Un)importance of fact-checkers
Summary
- Experts say fact-checking is crucial to handling nationalistic, polarizing content around the world. Plus, intermediaries such as Meta’s platforms aren’t meant to opine on subjects—their ‘safe harbour’ protection is based on this logic.
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has ended eight years of independent fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram claiming it was stifling “too many voices". This has prompted fears of unchecked spread of propaganda and fakery. Mint explains the facts behind the row.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more