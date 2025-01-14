Mint Primer | Fact and fiction: (Un)importance of fact-checkers

Can this end filtering misinformation?

Community notes check for agreement between users who typically do not agree. However, the process has often failed to filter misinformation—domestic experts said the lack of human fact- checkers is one reason for the waning influence of X in India—one of the world’s largest online economies. That said, Meta could tweak its efforts to add some degree of human intervention in the next one year. Doing so could be critical to Meta’s goal of selling its platforms as a hub for business and policy ads to the online world.