Mint Primer | Google’s Willow: Quantum computing’s next big leap?
Summary
- The quantum computing chip is making waves for its ability to reduce system errors despite adding qubits, and solving a computation in under five minutes that would take a supercomputer 10 septillion years (25 zeroes). Are quantum computers ready for everyday use?
Why are we fussing over Willow?
Two normal computer bits can exist in four possible states—00, 01, 10, or 11. But they can represent only one of these at a time. A quantum computer allows two quantum bits (qubits) to represent the four states at the same time due to ‘superposition’ and ‘entanglement’ properties, akin to running four computers. A quantum computer’s power grows exponentially with more qubits but it also induces errors, making the system like a normal computer. Google’s Willow reduces the errors when scaling, prompting Elon Musk to react with a ‘Wow’ when Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced this on X.