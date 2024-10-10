Who will produce the legacy chips?

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Tata-PSMC chip fab—currently the only announced commercial chip fab in India—will produce chips of 28nm to 90nm. The latter are typically referred to as ‘mature’ nodes—chip tech that isn’t too old and offers better performance and lesser power consumption than legacy chips. These have wide industrial use. However, the Tata-PSMC fab is also likely to produce legacy chips to serve India’s needs which would help the government to significantly reduce imports. Making legacy and mature chips will also help India generate more revenue domestically.