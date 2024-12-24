Mint Primer: This can change the way you tap the internet
Summary
- In August, a US federal judge ruled that Google was in violation of antitrust laws with Search. The US Department of Justice has proposed that Google sell Chrome, the world’s most popular browser. This can change the way you access the internet. Mint explains why.
What is the verdict on Google Search?
In August this year, Google was ruled as stifling competition in the search engines business through exclusivity deals, as well as owning the Android operating system and the Chrome web browser. In April next year, Google and the US Department of Justice will present what they believe are ideal ‘remedies’ to take, while in August, a final ruling will be issued. Regulators in the US have proposed forcing Google to stop signing deals with the likes of Apple and Mozilla, while Google’s government affairs president, Kent Walker, labelled the approach “a radical interventionist agenda." A final call hasn’t been taken yet.