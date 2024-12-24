Mint Primer: This can change the way you tap the internet

Does India have search competitors, too?

Three years ago, Gujarat-based Qmamu presented itself as a ‘made in India’ search engine rivalling Google but is yet to take off in a big way. Experts say search engines have not come up in India due to Google’s dominance—it has a 98% market share. They say this could be concerning for Google, as Android, which is also owned by Google, powers over 95% of smartphones in India. While the advent of generative AI does pose a threat to this status quo, Google, for now, does not have a like-for-like competitor in India.