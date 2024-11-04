Mint Primer: What if ChatGPT’s AI search engine clicks with users?
Summary
- The integration of AI-driven chatbots like ChatGPT into search engines is set to disrupt ad-reliant revenue models.
OpenAI has disappointed many by delaying the launch of the much-anticipated fifth version of Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT-5). But its integration of AI search into ChatGPT is transforming the way tech companies organise online information and users search the web. By providing real-time access with original source links, OpenAI is addressing copyright and plagiarism lawsuits, and challenging the dominance of traditional search engines like Google and Bing.