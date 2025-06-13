Mint Primer: What’s behind the order to clean up dark patterns?
Summary
The Central Consumer Protection Authority last week issued an advisory to e-commerce platforms, urging them to take concrete steps to eliminate unfair trade practices that fall under the category of dark patterns.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed over 50 digital platforms to remove dark patterns and complete self-audits within three months. What are dark patterns, and why is the CCPA sounding the alarm? Mint explains.
