Mint Primer: Why India’s first locally made chip will be a big deal
Summary
- Tata-PSMC is building India’s first AI-enabled semiconductor fab, producing up to 50,000 wafers per month for power management, display drivers, microcontrollers, and high-performance computing, serving industries like automotive, computing, wireless communication, and AI.
The government has reiterated that the first chip from an Indian fab will debut by October. That would mark self-sufficiency in chips, 65 years after Fairchild Semiconductor chose Malaysia over India, citing bureaucratic hurdles. The milestone will help boost jobs, cut imports, and take India closer to global AI leadership. Mint explains: