Mint Primer: Why top tech executives are heading for India
Summary
- With vast sections of the world’s developer ecosystem either based in India or originating in the region, a concerted effort from the Centre is pushing Indian firms to build foundational technologies.
Last week, Yann LeCun, one of the godfathers of artificial intelligence (AI), visited India. Alongside, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang made his annual visit. On 6 November, celebrated inventor Mustafa Suleyman is expected. What do these visits tell us about India and its economy?