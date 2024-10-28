Mint Primer: Why top tech executives are heading for India

What is the strategic importance of India?

India represents nearly a quarter of the world’s population, giving it a leverage in terms of being a big user-base, as well as an employee base at some of the lowest salaries around the world. Beyond this, however, India is projected to be among the world’s biggest economies in the next five years. Alongside China, India is expected to be a key part of the global tech supply chain, which makes it a key geopolitical ally. Technology corporations are looking to get an early-mover advantage in the Indian tech market.