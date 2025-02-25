Mint Primer | Will Apple’s UK move spell doom for privacy?
Summary
- Live messages on Apple’s iMessages platform are still encrypted, as are passwords on Apple’s ‘Keychain’ application. However, once messages are backed up, the information would no longer be encrypted in the UK.
Apple’s ‘advanced data protection’ will no longer be available to its UK users. The feature encrypted backed-up data on iPhones to its cloud platform, protecting older, sensitive messages. Will Apple’s decision weaken privacy policies across tech platforms globally? Mint explains: