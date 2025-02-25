Mint Primer | Will Apple’s UK move spell doom for privacy?

Does this leave all iPhone data at risk?

Not all data. Live messages on Apple’s iMessages platform are still encrypted, as are passwords on Apple’s ‘Keychain’ application. However, once messages are backed up, the information would no longer be encrypted in the UK. End-to-end encryption, to be sure, refers to information on two ends being jumbled up so that it cannot be read by anyone intercepting the data. Still, Apple’s suspension of encryption of backups in the UK will not break every such security feature for iPhone users. However, the government will be able to demand specific data and access that without needing the company’s help.