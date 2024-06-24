Mint Primer: Will XR glasses, Neuralinks kill smartphones?
Summary
- Future alternatives to smartphones include AR glasses, smart contact lenses and wearable computers like advanced smartwatches and smartbands with features such as health monitoring, communication tools and even cellular connectivity
India accounts for 10% of the 7 billion people using smartphones globally. These, however, may be gradually replaced by extended reality (XR) glasses, gesture-based screens and even brain-computer-interface (BCI) devices like Neuralinks in the next 10-15 years.