Technology
Mint Primer: Would you put a chip in your brain?
Summary
- How exactly will Neuralink's implants in your brain work?
Elon Musk-owned Neuralink has implanted a brain chip in a patient who is “recovering well". Neuralink’s brain-computer interface (BCI) can help patients use their limbs through thought. But some are wary about the lack of details provided by Musk.
