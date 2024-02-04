Mint Primer: Would you put a chip in your brain?

How do BCIs work in humans?

“Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal...", says Musk. Neuralink’s BCI product, called ‘Telepathy’, is “fully implantable" and comprises an Implant that records neural activity through 1,024 electrodes, a surgical robot and a user app. Neuralink is accepting patients (22 years and above) with quadriplegia (limited function in all four limbs) due to spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). However, it will not accept individuals with devices like pacemakers or deep brain stimulators (DBS), or a history of seizures.