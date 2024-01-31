Missing Boxes, an Email From China: How a Chip Shipment Sparked a U.S. Probe
Kate O’Keeffe , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Jan 2024, 05:42 PM IST
SummaryAuthorities stopped the shipment by autonomous-trucking firm TuSimple in its latest tangle with the U.S. government.
Autonomous-trucking company TuSimple, facing several federal investigations, was preparing to exit the American market for China when the CEO directed his staff to ship advanced semiconductors out of the U.S.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less