Missing Boxes, an Email From China: How a Chip Shipment Sparked a U.S. Probe

Autonomous-trucking company TuSimple, facing several federal investigations, was preparing to exit the American market for China when the CEO directed his staff to ship advanced semiconductors out of the U.S.

The 24 Nvidia chips, bound for a newly established subsidiary in Australia, never made it.

After weeks of waiting, TuSimple executives learned in early January that the Commerce Department had stopped the shipment while the agency investigates whether the company planned ultimately to send the chips to China in violation of export controls, according to people familiar with the matter.

The probe adds a new dimension to federal authorities’ suspicions about San Diego-based TuSimple’s dealings in China, after the U.S. government previously ordered the company to segregate its American and Chinese businesses.

The A100 chips, which TuSimple planned to use to improve its self-driving technology for semi trucks, are among Nvidia’s most powerful processors for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. While the chips are permitted to be sent to Australia, Biden administration restrictions prohibit their transfer to China as part of an effort to keep American technology from aiding China’s military buildup.

TuSimple denied wrongdoing. A spokesman said that the transfer of the chips to an Australian subsidiary was lawful and that the company wouldn’t send them to China. Since the chips were owned by the U.S. company, he said, TuSimple would save money as it looks to refocus its business on Australia, Japan and China.

“TuSimple is sending spare parts owned by its U.S. business for use by its Australia business because TuSimple is winding down its business in the United States," the spokesman said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission and a national security panel have previously opened separate investigations into whether TuSimple was transferring technology to China. Shareholders also filed lawsuits, with a judge in one case last week issuing a temporary order barring TuSimple from sharing trade secrets outside the U.S.

Earlier this month—two weeks after learning of the Commerce Department investigation—TuSimple said it was delisting from Nasdaq and going private, effectively removing itself from future disclosure obligations.

Around that time, TuSimple’s chief executive officer, Cheng Lu, left the U.S. for China on a trip the spokesman said was aimed at overseeing the company’s Asia-Pacific shift and was “completely unrelated" to the chips.

The Commerce Department said it enforces controls on the unauthorized export of semiconductors to China, but declined to confirm or comment on any investigation.

TuSimple straddled the U.S. and China on its rise to becoming a global leader in autonomous long-haul trucking. Its co-founders were born in China. Lu is a U.S. citizen born in Beijing, according to Australian corporate records.

The company raised more than a billion dollars from investors, largely from China and the U.S., tested its technology in Arizona and attracted premier business partners, such as truck manufacturer Navistar, based in Illinois. TuSimple publicly listed on Nasdaq in 2021 with an $8.5 billion valuation.

It then found its prospects in America compromised by tangles with the U.S. government, investor disillusionment with the autonomous-driving sector and doubts around TuSimple’s safety practices.

By the middle of last year, the company was looking to sell its U.S. operations. In October, Lu set up a subsidiary in Australia, where the company had previously considered expanding.

TuSimple used Lansdowne Financial, an Australian corporate-registration service, to set up its new unit, which is fully owned by the U.S. holding company, corporate records show. Lu and TuSimple executive chairman and co-founder Mo Chen are among the directors of the unit, TuSimple Australia Pty Ltd. Its listed address in North Sydney is Lansdowne’s address in a white office tower.

A month later, TuSimple was preparing to auction off its fleet of U.S. trucks, and Lu told employees to ship abroad the company’s remaining inventory of Nvidia A100 chips, according to people familiar with the matter and documents and messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Lu said in meetings that he wanted the chips sent to China, according to the people familiar. On Nov. 14, Lu’s assistant sent a TuSimple executive in China an email, naming Australia as the destination: “Cheng has requested that the A100’s that we have in stock (Qty 24) be shipped to Australia. Can you provide me with the Shipping address, POC and a telephone number?" the email said.

TuSimple’s legal team then weighed in, saying sending the chips to China wouldn’t be allowed but that sending them to Australia was OK, messages reviewed by the Journal show.

Another TuSimple China employee contacted Lansdowne on Nov. 20 asking if the service would accept a delivery from the U.S. of “some small equipment," according to an email. “It’d be much appreciated if you could kindly help receive it for us before we go to Australia and fetch it next month," the TuSimple employee wrote.

TuSimple mailed the chips from San Diego in six boxes weighing a total of 90 pounds via FedEx on Nov. 28, according to tracking information viewed by the Journal.

The chips were scheduled to arrive in Australia by Dec. 6, it said. But the date came and went with no delivery.

TuSimple executives sweated it out for weeks before learning from the carrier on Jan. 3 that U.S. authorities had stopped the shipment, the people familiar said. FedEx’s website now shows no delivery date, with one package still in San Diego and the others in Oakland, Calif.

A FedEx spokeswoman said the company has policies and procedures to screen transactions “to identify people or entities on restricted or sanctioned party lists."

A spokesman for Nvidia said in a statement that the company complies with export control laws and “will look into any reports of unlicensed shipments."

A Lansdowne spokesman said the firm was never aware of any plans to send the shipment on to China.

With the chips supposedly on their way to Australia, TuSimple announced it had laid off nearly all its remaining staff in the U.S. as it prepared to shut down its American operations and sell its remaining assets.

TuSimple had previously rebuffed prospective buyers. A consortium including an investor group and Torc Robotics, an autonomous-trucking subsidiary of Daimler AG, made an offer Chen considered too low, said people with knowledge of the matter. A spokeswoman for Torc declined to comment.

Before TuSimple went public in 2021, a multiagency U.S. government national security panel investigated the company over a large stake held by a Chinese investor who controlled two seats on the board. As a result, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or Cfius, reached an agreement with TuSimple in early 2022 requiring that the company avoid sharing the proprietary technology and data housed at its U.S. operation with its China unit.

TuSimple shortly after said it planned to sell its China unit, though it later changed its mind. Last year, the company became among the first entities permitted to conduct tests of fully autonomous vehicles on designated roads in Shanghai.

The U.S. actions are beginning to impinge on TuSimple’s China plans. In prohibiting TuSimple from sharing proprietary information, the federal judge’s order last week in the shareholder lawsuit in San Diego also said the company’s plans to liquidate its U.S. assets and move overseas would leave shareholders with “no legal recourse for their claims."

To comply, TuSimple temporarily suspended its China operations this week and told its staff to take vacation for a few weeks, leaving early for Chinese Lunar New Year in mid-February, company staff members said.

Jim Oberman and Elisa Cho contributed to this article.

