Mistral and Helsing, two European start-ups, have partnered to enhance military technology using AI. Their collaboration, announced at an AI summit in Paris, aims to improve defense systems through computer vision and communication, signaling a growing acceptance of AI in defense.

Germany-based Helsing has been developing software for military assets, including drones and Eurofighter jets. In late 2023, the company also disclosed its plans to manufacture attack drones, further advocating for increased defence expenditure among European nations.

Meanwhile, French AI firm Mistral, known for developing models that rival those of OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc., has already made inroads into defence applications. In January, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed that the nation’s military would deploy Mistral’s AI technology.

The announcement comes as AI firms increasingly embrace defence partnerships. OpenAI recently joined forces with US defence contractor Anduril Industries Inc. to develop anti-drone systems, while Google removed a clause in its AI ethics guidelines that previously prohibited work on weapons.

Global leaders and tech industry giants gathered in Paris on Monday to explore ways to harness artificial intelligence safely, amid growing resistance to regulations that businesses argue hinder innovation.

The urgency to impose AI restrictions has softened compared to earlier summits in the UK and South Korea, which initially brought global attention to the potential dangers of the technology following ChatGPT’s breakthrough in 2022.

With U.S. President Donald Trump rolling back previous AI regulations to strengthen America's competitive edge, the European Union now faces mounting pressure to adopt a more flexible regulatory framework that allows European companies to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.