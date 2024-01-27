Popular American YouTuber MKBHD has already declared the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as the "phone of the year" in his latest review released in January. The tech influencer, known for his in-depth reviews and analysis of smartphones, showcased the device's impressive features and capabilities in a short video posted on his channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MKBHD highlighted the cutting-edge technology incorporated into the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, focusing on its innovative generative AI capabilities. In the video, he demonstrated how the AI removed shadows from glass reflections, added auto-background blur without compromising picture depth, and showcased the magic editor's ability to move objects within images, such as shifting a car to the side. One notable feature included the generative fill after tilting an image, accompanied by a watermark that can be easily removed.

The tech community responded with enthusiasm to MKBHD's proclamation. Fans expressed their admiration for the Galaxy S24 Ultra's features, with one user, Amir @WorkaholicDavid, stating, "As always, phone of the year ;) Phenomenal screens, features everywhere, top-tier cameras, it's the complete package." Another user, Saka.holic, went on to declare a preference for the Galaxy S24 Ultra over the hypothetical iPhone 15.

Amidst the praise, there were some skeptics like Muhmmad Azhar, who acknowledged the promising features of the S24 Ultra but urged caution, saying, "let us remain open-minded to the releases yet to come, as technology constantly evolves." Similarly, a user named DareW humorously questioned MKBHD's early declaration, commenting, "Phone of the year without seeing any other phones of 2024? The fix is in 😜 jk."

For those curious about the standout features that have sparked such excitement, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series boasts several innovative functionalities:

Live Translation:

The Live Translation feature allows real-time voice and text translation during phone calls, supporting 13 languages and 17 dialects. It facilitates seamless conversations between individuals speaking different languages. Interpreter:

Similar to Live Translation, the Interpreter feature translates conversations into text, displayed on a split-screen. This text-based transcription enables face-to-face conversations with translated content, without the need for cellular data or Wi-Fi. Circle to Search:

Samsung introduces Circle to Search, allowing users to launch Google searches by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping on any part of an image, video, or text. This visually intuitive feature is handy for exploring details within images or identifying products in photos. Chat Assist:

Integrated into the keyboard, Chat Assist analyzes and adjusts the tone of messages as users type. This helps tailor messages to different contexts, from professional emails to catchy social media captions. Generative Edit:

The Generative Edit feature uses AI to make reality-bending edits to photos. Users can remove objects, with the AI seamlessly filling in the background. While major AI alterations are watermarked, minor edits, like removing reflections, go unnoticed. Note Assist:

Note Assist enhances note-taking with AI-generated summaries, translations, and file formatting within Samsung's Notes app. It also creates digital covers for notes, providing quick previews for easy identification.

