Mobile and electronics association wants 12 per cent GST on mobile phones

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mobile and electronics body, India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), wants that the existing 18 per cent GST on mobile phones should be brought down to 12 per cent, and 5 per cent on the parts and components. The high GST rates are acting as deterrent for the digital adoption, ICEA stated. It has jointly conducted a report with EY that emphasises the requirement of the right policy impetus coupled with an appropriate tax structure for the growth of the mobile phone industry in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mobile and electronics body, India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), wants that the existing 18 per cent GST on mobile phones should be brought down to 12 per cent, and 5 per cent on the parts and components. The high GST rates are acting as deterrent for the digital adoption, ICEA stated. It has jointly conducted a report with EY that emphasises the requirement of the right policy impetus coupled with an appropriate tax structure for the growth of the mobile phone industry in India.

“This increase in the GST rate has a trickle-down effect leading to the rise in prices for the consumer, which in turn is decreasing the demand for mobile phones. Affordability will be a key to India reaching an 80 billion USD size in the domestic market by 2026, and GST rates will play an important role," said ICEA. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“This increase in the GST rate has a trickle-down effect leading to the rise in prices for the consumer, which in turn is decreasing the demand for mobile phones. Affordability will be a key to India reaching an 80 billion USD size in the domestic market by 2026, and GST rates will play an important role," said ICEA. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Mobile phone subscribers have crossed the one billion mark, and the monthly sales of mobile phones have consistently been between 20-27 million in numbers. The mobile phone production increased from 6 crore units valued at ₹19,000 crore in 2014-15 to 33 crore units valued at ₹2,20,000 crore in 2020-21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 12% GST rate on mobile handsets increased tax by almost 50% in this sector from a prevailing national average rate of around 8.2 per cent (pre-GST era). The industry was emerging from GST with a tax increase, and the Government once more increased the rate by another 50% (i.e. from 12% to 18%).

ICEA has requested various state chief ministers to reduce the GST rates on mobile phones to 12% and on parts and components to 5%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}