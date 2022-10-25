Mobiles gain popularity but TV still in the game

Indian teenagers claim to be spending over five hours a day using their smartphones and nearly four in 10 would feel “extremely restless" if their handsets were taken away from them for a day, a survey has found. Indians are using their smartphones mainly for messaging, listening to music, accessing social media, and taking selfies. However, many still prefer the television for news. The survey, which had 7,463 respondents and was conducted by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, offers insights into media behaviour of young Indians. Its findings were released on Thursday.