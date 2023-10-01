Mohali fab unit’s modernizing model to be decided by yr-end
The ministry of electronics and information technology issued a preliminary information memorandum seeking expressions of interest (EoI) from global and Indian players for modernizing SCL
Mohali: The government will take a call by the year end on whether Mohali-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) will be developed further as a research and development facility or a commercial fab will be set up at the facility, according to a senior official. “The request for proposals for modernizing SCL has been issued only last week, but the government wants to move swiftly. Within a quarter, a call will be taken on which direction it will go, either R&D fab or a commercial fab," the official said, asking not to be named.