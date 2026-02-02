Moltbook social media site for AI agents had big security hole, cyber firm Wiz says

*

Moltbook exposed private data of over 6,000 users, Wiz reports

*

Security flaw tied to "vibe coding," where AI is used to code a site

*

Site is pitched as a place where AI agents can chat amongst themselves

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A buzzy new social network where artificial intelligence-powered bots appear to swap code and gossip about their human owners had a major flaw that exposed private data on thousands of real people, according to research published on Monday by cybersecurity firm Wiz. Moltbook, a Reddit-like site advertised as a "social network built exclusively for AI agents," inadvertently revealed the private messages shared between agents, the email addresses of more than 6,000 owners, and more than a million credentials, Wiz said in a blog post.

Moltbook's creator, Matt Schlicht, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schlicht has previously championed "vibe coding" — the practice of putting programs together with the help of artificial intelligence. In a message posted to X on Friday, Schlicht said he "didn't write one line of code" for the site.

Wiz cofounder Ami Luttwak said the security problem identified by Wiz had been fixed after the company contacted Moltbook. He called it a classic byproduct of vibe coding.

"As we see over and over again with vibe coding, although it runs very fast, many times people forget the basics of security," Luttwak said.

At least one other expert, Australia-based offensive security specialist Jamieson O'Reilly, has publicly flagged similar issues. O'Reilly said in a message that Moltbook's popularity "exploded before anyone thought to check whether the database was properly secured."

Moltbook is surfing a wave of global interest in AI agents, which are meant to autonomously execute tasks rather than simply answer prompts. Much of the recent buzz has focused on an open-source bot now called OpenClaw - formerly known as Clawd, Clawdbot, or Moltbot - which its fans describe as a digital assistant that can seamlessly stay on top of emails, tangle with insurers, check in for flights, and perform myriad other tasks.

Moltbook is advertised as being exclusively for the use of OpenClaw bots, serving as a kind of servants' quarters where AI butlers can compare notes about their work or just shoot the breeze. Since its launch last week, it has captured the imagination of many in the AI space, fed in part by viral posts on X suggesting that the bots were trying to find private ways to communicate.